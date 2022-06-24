Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian forces hit Mykolaiv's regional state administration building.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 29, 2022 12:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said most employees were able to get out and the rescuers are still looking for eight civilians and three military personnel still under the rubble. The photo shared by Kim shows how the central part of the nine-story building has been completely destroyed. The workers were already able to rescue nine victims from the rubble.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok