Russian forces hit Mykolaiv's regional state administration building.
March 29, 2022 12:07 pm
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said most employees were able to get out and the rescuers are still looking for eight civilians and three military personnel still under the rubble. The photo shared by Kim shows how the central part of the nine-story building has been completely destroyed. The workers were already able to rescue nine victims from the rubble.