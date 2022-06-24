Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

Russian Duma speaker accuses US of being directly involved in fighting against Russia in Ukraine.

May 7, 2022 5:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Duma, accused the U.S. of direct involvement in military action against Russia. "Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, thereby directly participating in military actions against our country," he wrote on Telegram. The U.S., alongside other Western allies, have supplied Ukraine with heavy weapons but repeatedly said they won't take part in fighting themselves.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok