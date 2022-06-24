Russian Duma speaker accuses US of being directly involved in fighting against Russia in Ukraine.
May 7, 2022 5:22 pm
Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Duma, accused the U.S. of direct involvement in military action against Russia. "Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, thereby directly participating in military actions against our country," he wrote on Telegram. The U.S., alongside other Western allies, have supplied Ukraine with heavy weapons but repeatedly said they won't take part in fighting themselves.