Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

Russia simplifies obtaining its citizenship for Ukrainian children without parental care amid reports of forced deportation of children to Russia.

May 30, 2022 7:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for Ukrainian children without parental care. Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, earlier said, citing Russian sources, that Russia forcibly deported 232,000 Ukrainian children onto its territory since the start of the full-scale invasion. Over 2,000 of the children are either orphaned or separated from their parents, he added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok