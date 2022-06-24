Russia simplifies obtaining its citizenship for Ukrainian children without parental care amid reports of forced deportation of children to Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for Ukrainian children without parental care. Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, earlier said, citing Russian sources, that Russia forcibly deported 232,000 Ukrainian children onto its territory since the start of the full-scale invasion. Over 2,000 of the children are either orphaned or separated from their parents, he added.