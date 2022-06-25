Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia says it has begun broadcasting Kremlin propaganda TV channels in occupied Kherson Oblast

June 21, 2022 3:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Moscow's Defense Ministry claimed that its forces have reconfigured the last of the seven television towers in the entire region, allowing Russia to broadcast 24 of its TV channels throughout the territory. Russia has also already introduced the ruble and began distributing its passports in the oblast. 

