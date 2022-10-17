Reznikov: Spain to send Ukraine 4 air defense systems Hawk
October 14, 2022 9:48 am
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Spain would provide Ukraine with four Hawk air defense systems; he thanked his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles for that. It's a "quick response" to Ukraine's request at the sixth Ramstein format meeting in Brussels, he added.
"There are more Hawks on the way," Reznikov said. "Today air defense is a priority not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe."
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.