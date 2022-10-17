Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Reznikov: Spain to send Ukraine 4 air defense systems Hawk

October 14, 2022 9:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Spain would provide Ukraine with four Hawk air defense systems; he thanked his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles for that. It's a "quick response" to Ukraine's request at the sixth Ramstein format meeting in Brussels, he added.

"There are more Hawks on the way," Reznikov said. "Today air defense is a priority not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe."

