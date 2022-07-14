Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 14, 2022 1:31 am
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, said that the EU will not be including Russian gas in its sevent round of sanctions. Fiala said too many members will not be able to divert from Russian gas quickly enough. The sanctions are being finalized and should be ready to present by the European Comission within the next few days, he told Reuters. 

