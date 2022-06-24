Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: At least 7 buses with Azovstal defenders leave steel plant on May 17.

May 17, 2022 6:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The buses carrying Ukrainian soldiers were escorted by Russian forces, Reuters reported citing a witness. Some of the Ukrainian fighters transported did not appear to be wounded, the witness said. 264 Ukrainian soldiers, including 53 heavily wounded, were evacuated from Azovstal in Mariupol to the Russian-occupied territory on May 16. Ukraine said they would be exchanged for Russian POWs.

