externalProsecutor General: Russia’s war kills at least 191 children, wounds 349 others.

April 13, 2022 8:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Prosecutor General's office, on April 11 a one-and-a-half-month-old child and a 12-year-old teenager died in Kharkiv and another four children were injured as a result of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. In Kherson Oblast, a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured. The actual number of child casualties is expected to be higher due to the lack of information from front-line areas.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
