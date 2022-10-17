Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalPoll: Most Ukrainians want to join EU, NATO

This item is part of our running news digest

September 20, 2022 5:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ninety-two percent of Ukrainians would like to see their country in the European Union, while 79% want it to join NATO by 2030, according to a poll conducted by the KIIS and the National Democratic Institute on Aug. 2-9. For reference: In December 2021, 58% of Ukrainians said they wanted to join the EU, and 48% – NATO. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok