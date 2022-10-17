Poll: Most Ukrainians want to join EU, NATO
September 20, 2022 5:46 pm
Ninety-two percent of Ukrainians would like to see their country in the European Union, while 79% want it to join NATO by 2030, according to a poll conducted by the KIIS and the National Democratic Institute on Aug. 2-9. For reference: In December 2021, 58% of Ukrainians said they wanted to join the EU, and 48% – NATO.
