Poll: 53% of Germans support sanctions against Russia despite sharp increase in energy prices
September 12, 2022 1:33 pm
According to a poll conducted by the German sociological institute Civey, more than half of its respondents support Berlin's sanctions against Moscow even if it meant that they would have to pay more for gas. Another 42% of the respondents admitted that they are not ready to make the sacrifice on a personal level while 5% said they were undecided.
