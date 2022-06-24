Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalPolitico: UK to ban Russian oil imports.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 8, 2022 6:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

An announcement on the ban is expected to be made on March 8, Politico reported, citing three British officials.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok