Polish PM: EU should be ready to accept Ukraine 'in a few years.'
August 31, 2022 9:13 pm
Zbigniew Rau made the remarks at the Forum 2000 conference in Prague. Ukraine has "done everything to earn the title of the country most devoted to European values," Rau added.
