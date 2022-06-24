Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Police: Russia's Special Forces hire criminal gangs to plot provocations and riots in Odesa.

April 30, 2022 5:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The police said that Russia intended to destabilize the situation by inciting protests and mass riots in an attempt to overthrow the Ukrainian government on May 2, the anniversary of the tragic events of 2014, when pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian groups clashed, ending up in several dozens of people getting killed by a fire in a local administrative building.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
