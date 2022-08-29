Poland asks France to urgently increase weapons deliveries, financial aid for Ukraine
August 29, 2022 8:18 pm
The call was made by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Aug. 29 in Paris. "A country at war must rely on its allies," Morawiecki said after the meeting as reported by Ukrinform.
