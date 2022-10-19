Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
PM Shmyhal: Ukraine receives 2 billion euros in macro-financial aid from EU

October 18, 2022 3:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
This tranche, aimed at supporting the economic stability of Ukraine, will help cover "urgent budgetary expenses, in particular, in the social and humanitarian fields," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Oct. 18. This is the first tranche of the 5 billion euros package.

In total, Ukraine received 4.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in 2022, according to Shmyhal.

On Oct. 17, the EU also agreed to raise its military assistance for Ukraine to 3.1 billion euros and launch the Military Assistance Mission to provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

