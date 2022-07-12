Permanent Court of Arbitration rejects main Russian objections, supports Ukraine in Kerch Strait Arbitration Case
July 12, 2022 3:48 am
In an unanimous decision published on July 11, the Court determined that events following the capture of three Ukrainian naval vessels in 2018 are under its jurisdiction. It also rejected the Russian claim that Ukraine has not complied with Article 283 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, requiring the two parties to exchange views on the matter. Russia has six months to submit an answer on the charges in the resumed proceedings.