June 18, 2022 1:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said on June 17 that the total area that needs to be cleared of Russian mines is 270,000 square kilometers, including occupied territories. This is slightly larger than the entire nation of New Zealand. The minister said that Ukraine is in talks with the U.K., Italy and France to receive appropriate demining equipment which might cost millions of dollars.

