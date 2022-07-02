Official: Russia steps up missile attacks across Ukraine to push Kyiv into making territorial concessions.
July 2, 2022 1:32 pm
Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian president's office, told the Ukrainian Channel 24 that Russia had to change its war tactics because its military "doesn't know how to fight well on the battlefield," so it began firing even more powerful missiles on Ukrainian cities to frighten civilians, hoping that Ukraine's government will make territorial concessions.