Friday, June 24, 2022

externalNew York Times: US will send long-range mobile rocket launchers to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 28, 2022 2:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Biden administration has reportedly approved sending long-range multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to talk publicly on security matters. The weapons in the transfer, that will likely be announced next week, will include mobile rocket launchers that can shoot much farther than the launchers Ukraine's military is using now.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
