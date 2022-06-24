New York Times: US will send long-range mobile rocket launchers to Ukraine.
May 28, 2022 2:32 am
The Biden administration has reportedly approved sending long-range multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to talk publicly on security matters. The weapons in the transfer, that will likely be announced next week, will include mobile rocket launchers that can shoot much farther than the launchers Ukraine's military is using now.