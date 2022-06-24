New York Times: Prohibited PTM-1S landmines found near Kharkiv.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 10, 2022 4:15 am
Residents of Bezruky village near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, discovered munitions that eject up to two dozen small mines that explode at intervals left behind by Russian troops. The mines were banned by the 1997 Ottawa Treaty to reduce civilian casualties and have never been officially recorded during this war. The U.S. last used them during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.