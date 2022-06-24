Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNew York Times: Prohibited PTM-1S landmines found near Kharkiv.

April 10, 2022 4:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Residents of Bezruky village near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, discovered munitions that eject up to two dozen small mines that explode at intervals left behind by Russian troops. The mines were banned by the 1997 Ottawa Treaty to reduce civilian casualties and have never been officially recorded during this war. The U.S. last used them during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

