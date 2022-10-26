National Resistance Center: Belarus drafts drivers, mechanics to help Russian army

Military commissariats are looking to conscript truck drivers and mechanics in Belarus' Gomel region to maintain Russia's military equipment, according to the National Resistance Center.

On Oct. 16, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said about 9,000 Russian soldiers would be stationed in Belarus as part of what Minsk called a "regional grouping" near the Ukrainian border.

The first trains carrying Russian soldiers who are part of the "regional grouping" arrived in Belarus on Oct. 16, according to Valery Revenko, the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Department for International Military Cooperation.

Russia has used Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February.

