Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

externalNational Bank: Inflation in Ukraine to reach over 30% in 2022

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 4:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the country's GDP is expected to decrease by a third this year amid a full-scale Russian invasion that is causing major losses to the Ukrainian economy. “Inflation will accelerate by the end of the current year and will start to decline in the first quarter of 2023,” the NBU said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok