National Bank: Inflation in Ukraine to reach over 30% in 2022
This item is part of our running news digest
July 29, 2022 4:13 pm
According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the country's GDP is expected to decrease by a third this year amid a full-scale Russian invasion that is causing major losses to the Ukrainian economy. “Inflation will accelerate by the end of the current year and will start to decline in the first quarter of 2023,” the NBU said.