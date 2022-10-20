Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Minister: In past 10 days, Russian troops carried out 300 strikes on Ukraine's energy system

October 20, 2022 4:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine is preparing for new attacks on its power system, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Since Oct. 10 Russia has carried out roughly 300 strikes on the country's energy system and if it hits more energy facilities, almost all the state bodies will have to be involved in repair works, according to the official.

Meanwhile, Halushchenko called on Ukrainians to reduce power consumption by at least 20%. "When the drop in consumption is not sufficient, we have to limit electricity use. That's why it is very important for people to save as much electricity as possible," said the minister.

On Oct. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 30% of Ukraine's power stations had been damaged or destroyed by Russian strikes.

