Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalMelitopol Mayor: Russian proxy badly injured in guerrilla attack.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 3:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Aug. 12 that one of the heads of the election headquarters of United Russia, Russia's ruling party, Oleg Shostak, was severely injured in an attack in Russian-occupied Melitopol. According to Fedorov, Shostak was head of the propaganda department. "The hunt for collaborators preparing for the pseudo-referendum has begun," the mayor added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok