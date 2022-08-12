Melitopol Mayor: Russian proxy badly injured in guerrilla attack.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 12, 2022 3:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Aug. 12 that one of the heads of the election headquarters of United Russia, Russia's ruling party, Oleg Shostak, was severely injured in an attack in Russian-occupied Melitopol. According to Fedorov, Shostak was head of the propaganda department. "The hunt for collaborators preparing for the pseudo-referendum has begun," the mayor added.