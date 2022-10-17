Meduza: Russia plans to mobilize 1.2 million conscripts for war against Ukraine.
September 23, 2022 8:13 pm
Meduza, a Russian media outlet, cited a government source. In Moscow, the authorities seek to mobilize up to 16,000 people, according to a source close to Moscow's City Hall. On Sept. 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the army planned to mobilize 300,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine.
