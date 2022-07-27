Mayor: Up to 60,000 people remain in Russian-occupied Melitopol, or one-third of pre-invasion population.
July 25, 2022 7:11 pm
Civilians remaining in the city often choose to stay because they don't have relatives in other regions of Ukraine or abroad that they can stay with, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on July 25. Some also have elderly or bedridden relatives that need help. 80% of the city's residents are left without work and live on savings, upon Fedorov's estimation.