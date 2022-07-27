Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 25, 2022 7:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Civilians remaining in the city often choose to stay because they don't have relatives in other regions of Ukraine or abroad that they can stay with, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on July 25. Some also have elderly or bedridden relatives that need help. 80% of the city's residents are left without work and live on savings, upon Fedorov's estimation.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
