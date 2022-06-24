Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 30, 2022 3:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, said Russia used the “filtration camps” near its border with Estonia to prevent Ukrainians who had been forcibly deported to Russia from escaping to Estonia. According to the official, Mariupol residents who were in such a camp said that the conditions there were much harsher compared to "filtration camps" in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

