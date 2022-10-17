Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Macron: France won't strike Russia if it nukes Ukraine.

October 13, 2022 11:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Macron: France won't strike Russia if it nukes Ukraine.

"Our doctrine is based on the fundamental interests of (our) nation and they are clearly defined. If there were a nuclear ballistic attack in Ukraine, these interests would not be called into question," French President Emmanuel Macron told France 2 on Oct. 12, referring to France's nuclear doctrine of deterrence.

Macron also said that Ukraine should restore its territorial integrity within the borders internationally recognized in 1991; he urged Ukraine and Russia to return to the negotiations.

Macron also commented on Belarus concentrating its forces on the border with Ukraine. "If he (Alexander Lukashenko) engages in war, he will do so against the will of his people," he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
