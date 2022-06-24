Lithuania recognizes Russia's war against Ukraine as genocide, Russia as terrorist state.
May 10, 2022 1:48 pm
The Lithuanian parliament voted unanimously on a resolution stating that Russia's intent is to wholly or partially destroy the Ukrainian nation and break its spirit by killing entire families while also abducting and raping people. The resolution acknowledged that Russia's armed forces and mercenaries committed mass war crimes on Ukraine's territory, particularly in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Borodyanka and Hostomel.