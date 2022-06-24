Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 10, 2022 1:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Lithuanian parliament voted unanimously on a resolution stating that Russia's intent is to wholly or partially destroy the Ukrainian nation and break its spirit by killing entire families while also abducting and raping people. The resolution acknowledged that Russia's armed forces and mercenaries committed mass war crimes on Ukraine's territory, particularly in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Borodyanka and Hostomel.

