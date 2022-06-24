'It's not a morgue, it's a dump,' Russian soldier says in intercepted phone call.
May 10, 2022 2:18 pm
Ukraine's Security Service published a recording of an intercepted phone call from a soldier fighting for Russians to his wife. The soldier is heard saying that Russians are writing their soldiers off as "missing" to hide the high number of the dead. He said that there was a "dump" of dead soldiers' bodies near Donetsk with piles that are two meters high.