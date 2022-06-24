Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external'It's not a morgue, it's a dump,' Russian soldier says in intercepted phone call.

May 10, 2022 2:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Security Service published a recording of an intercepted phone call from a soldier fighting for Russians to his wife. The soldier is heard saying that Russians are writing their soldiers off as "missing" to hide the high number of the dead. He said that there was a "dump" of dead soldiers' bodies near Donetsk with piles that are two meters high.

