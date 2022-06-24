Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalISW: Russian troops likely reinforcing positions in Kharkiv Oblast, increasing combat power in south

May 22, 2022 3:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War in its latest update said Russian troops will likely attempt to prevent further Ukrainian advances toward the border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast while continuing to intensify efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk. Russian forces may also be assembling forces in southern Ukraine in an attempt to seize more territory on the southern axis.

