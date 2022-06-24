ISW: Russian troops likely reinforcing positions in Kharkiv Oblast, increasing combat power in south
This item is part of our running news digest
May 22, 2022 3:51 am
The Institute for the Study of War in its latest update said Russian troops will likely attempt to prevent further Ukrainian advances toward the border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast while continuing to intensify efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk. Russian forces may also be assembling forces in southern Ukraine in an attempt to seize more territory on the southern axis.