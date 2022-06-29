Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia's next moves in Donbas will depend on ability to recoup combat power from the Sievierodonetsk forces.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 29, 2022 6:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that the next part of Russia's offensive will likely depend on its ability to transfer its units used in the battle of Sievierodonetsk to the rest of the offensive. The main factor is the units ability to cross the Siverskyi Donets River as all bridges were destroyed. If Russian forces threaten to complete the encirclement by pushing from the north and southwest of Lysychansk, then Ukrainian forces will likely abandon Lysychansk as well and conduct a fighting withdrawal to more defensible positions, the experts predict. 

