Intelligence: Russia tries to recruit mercenaries from Central Asia.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 17, 2022 1:40 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russia is conducting a recruitment campaign targeting citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. The Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate also said that discontent is growing in Chechnya because locals are being forced to join Russian troops in Ukraine under the threat of criminal prosecution and torture.