Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 17, 2022

externalIntelligence: Russia tries to recruit mercenaries from Central Asia.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 17, 2022 1:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia is conducting a recruitment campaign targeting citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. The Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate also said that discontent is growing in Chechnya because locals are being forced to join Russian troops in Ukraine under the threat of criminal prosecution and torture. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok