Friday, June 24, 2022

Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces struggle to establish ‘permanent societal control’ in temporarily occupied territories.

June 3, 2022 5:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank’s update on June 2 said Russian forces are “incapable of controlling local populations, enforcing the use of the Russian ruble, or conducting bureaucratic processes.” Russian forced mobilization is also “highly unlikely to generate meaningful combat power,” serving only to aggravate low morale and poor discipline among Russian troops and proxies. The ISW also said that, should Russia capture Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, it is unlikely to have the forces required to capture more of Donetsk Oblast.

