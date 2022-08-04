The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 1, citing two anonymous U.S. officials, that there is no evidence that Ukrainian forces used HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to hit a prisoner camp near the town of Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast on July 28. According to the ISW, satellite and other imagery from the site shows that the attack only damaged one building without collapsing its walls or leaving any shell craters in the vicinity, which “strongly” indicates that the destruction of the prison was the result of either a “precision strike or an internally planted incendiary or explosive.” “If Ukraine had used something other than HIMARS to conduct the strike, the attack would almost certainly have left collateral damage around the facility, including craters and other damaged buildings,” the ISW said.