Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces fortify positions in south in anticipation of Ukrainian counteroffensives
July 26, 2022 8:52 am
The U.S. think tank reported on July 25 that fortification efforts include partially restoring a concrete plant and rebuilding an airfield in Melitopol, patching the Antonivsky Bridge and building a pontoon bridge over the Inhulets River in Kherson Oblast. The experts also reported that Russian forces made marginal gains south of Bakhmut but are unlikely to take full control of the city.