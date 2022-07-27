Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian forces fortify positions in south in anticipation of Ukrainian counteroffensives

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 8:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on July 25 that fortification efforts include partially restoring a concrete plant and rebuilding an airfield in Melitopol, patching the Antonivsky Bridge and building a pontoon bridge over the Inhulets River in Kherson Oblast. The experts also reported that Russian forces made marginal gains south of Bakhmut but are unlikely to take full control of the city.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok