externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia unlikely able to ‘accelerate’ war despite its claims.

June 4, 2022 5:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said that, contrary to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s claims about ramping up Russia’s war against Ukraine, it is unlikely that Russia will have the manpower and equipment to advance beyond Luhansk Oblast. Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine have also reportedly “not sufficiently prepared frontline units with medical supplies,” resulting in low morale and the refusal of some troops to return to the frontline.

