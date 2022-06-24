According to the U.S. military think tank, Russian troops drawn from the retreat from Kyiv are re-entering combat in eastern Ukraine while Russian forces from around Mariupol are redeploying to the vicinity of Donetsk and are likely to enter combat again soon. Experts predict that Russian forces will likely continue attacking southeast from Izium, west from Kreminna and Popasna, and north from Donetsk. Russian forces will also attempt to starve out the remaining defenders of the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol and will not allow trapped civilians to evacuate.