Institute for the Study of War: Russia continues air and artillery strikes around Siversk and Bakhmut
July 12, 2022 6:55 am
The U.S. think tank reported on July 11 that Russian forces “continued to focus on defensive operations along the entire Southern Axis,” refraining from offensive operations in the region today. Serhiy Khlan, former advisor to Kherson Oblast governor, said that Russian forces have strengthened the security and filtration measures, “preparing for urban warfare in case a Ukrainian counteroffensive does reach Kherson.”