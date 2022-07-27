Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalIMF: Russia doing better than expected despite sanctions

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 12:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told AFP in an interview that higher energy prices are keeping Russia afloat despite Western sanctions. And while the IMF has upgraded Russia's GDP estimate by 2.5 percentage points, its economy is expected to shrink by 6 percent. "That's still a fairly sizable recession in Russia in 2022," Gourinchas said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok