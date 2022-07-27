IMF: Russia doing better than expected despite sanctions
This item is part of our running news digest
July 27, 2022 12:11 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told AFP in an interview that higher energy prices are keeping Russia afloat despite Western sanctions. And while the IMF has upgraded Russia's GDP estimate by 2.5 percentage points, its economy is expected to shrink by 6 percent. "That's still a fairly sizable recession in Russia in 2022," Gourinchas said.