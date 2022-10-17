Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalIAEA: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restores connection to national grid.

September 17, 2022 7:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Engineers have fixed one of the four main power lines of the plant damaged during the Russian occupation and reconnected it to the Ukrainian grid, the IAEA reported on Sept. 17. While (the plant's) power status has improved over the past week, the situation is still precarious," the IAEA tweeted.

