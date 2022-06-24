Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalHungary president: 'We will forever say no to all efforts to restore the Soviet Union.'

This item is part of our running news digest

May 14, 2022 6:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Katalin Novak, Hungary's new president, condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine on May 14. She also said she supports Ukraine's accession to the EU, and that Hungary would "be happy to mediate" between Ukraine and Russia. Novak also demanded the investigation and punishment of war crimes. "We are not neutral, we are on the side of innocent victims and the truth," she said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok