Hungary president: 'We will forever say no to all efforts to restore the Soviet Union.'
This item is part of our running news digest
May 14, 2022 6:40 pm
Katalin Novak, Hungary's new president, condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine on May 14. She also said she supports Ukraine's accession to the EU, and that Hungary would "be happy to mediate" between Ukraine and Russia. Novak also demanded the investigation and punishment of war crimes. "We are not neutral, we are on the side of innocent victims and the truth," she said.