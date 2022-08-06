Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 5, 2022 11:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oksana Pokalchuk resigned after Amnesty International published a report on Aug. 4 accusing Ukraine’s military of endangering civilians, saying there was no proper reaction from the organization’s leadership to the Ukrainian office's opposition to the report. “Even yesterday I had the naive hope that I could fix everything,” said Pokalchuk. “Today I realized that this will not happen.”

