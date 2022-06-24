Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Ukrainian military will have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk.

June 24, 2022 8:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on June 24 that Ukrainian forces will have to withdraw from destroyed city of Sievierodonetsk. "That is something we've been talking about. Do not spread rumors of betrayal. Nobody abandons our guys, nobody allows the encirclement (of our troops). The situation right now is as such that staying at these destroyed positions just for the sake of being there doesn't make sense," Gaidai said. At least 90% of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed. 

