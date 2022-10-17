Governor: Russia’s missile attack injures 12 in Donetsk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 21, 2022 11:34 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian troops have launched a missile attack on Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a house and injuring 12 people, including two children, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Sept. 21. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service continues the rescue operation, as one more person may still be under the rubble, according to Kyrylenko.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.