externalGovernor: Russia’s missile attack injures 12 in Donetsk Oblast

September 21, 2022 11:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops have launched a missile attack on Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a house and injuring 12 people, including two children, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Sept. 21. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service continues the rescue operation, as one more person may still be under the rubble, according to Kyrylenko.

