Governor: Russia's attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Donetsk Oblast

October 3, 2022 10:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed one civilian in Bakhmut and wounded eight in other cities of Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor, on Oct. 3.

Russian troops have also shelled Kharkiv Oblast, wounding two people, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

On the morning of Oct. 3, Russia launched a missile attack on a neighborhood in Dnipro and attacked other settlements of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple launch rocket system and artillery. The strikes have damaged residential buildings, agricultural warehouses, and civilian infrastructure, leaving almost 1,000 families without electricity, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

