Governor: Russian shelling injures 5 in Donetsk Oblast.
September 17, 2022 5:09 pm
Russian forces targeted Kostiantynivka, damaging residential buildings and injuring five civilians, including one child, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Sept. 17.
