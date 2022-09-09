Governor: Russian forces continue shelling Mykolaiv Oblast
September 9, 2022 11:23 am
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on Sept. 9 that Russian forces had shelled neighboring areas to the east and west of Mykolaiv, damaging undisclosed infrastructure and causing a forest fire. The official also said that a few settlements lost power as a result of the recent Russian attacks on the southern region.
