externalGovernor: Russian forces continue shelling Mykolaiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 11:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on Sept. 9 that Russian forces had shelled neighboring areas to the east and west of Mykolaiv, damaging undisclosed infrastructure and causing a forest fire. The official also said that a few settlements lost power as a result of the recent Russian attacks on the southern region.

