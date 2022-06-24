Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGerman Defense Minister: Germany will hand over MLRS Mars II to Ukraine only after training Ukrainian military.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 6:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Germany will start training Ukrainian military to operate Mars II MLRS in June, and only after the training will hand over these systems to Ukraine, according to Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. She reminded that Germany and UK are ready to hand over three systems each to Ukraine, and the United States – four.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok