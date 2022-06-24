German Defense Minister: Germany will hand over MLRS Mars II to Ukraine only after training Ukrainian military.
June 22, 2022 6:14 pm
Germany will start training Ukrainian military to operate Mars II MLRS in June, and only after the training will hand over these systems to Ukraine, according to Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. She reminded that Germany and UK are ready to hand over three systems each to Ukraine, and the United States – four.