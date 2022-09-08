General Staff: Ukraine liberates more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast
September 8, 2022 3:29 pm
According to Oleksiy Hromov, a top officer at the General Staff, Ukraine's Armed Forces have advanced up to 50 kilometers deep into the Russian-occupied territories in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine launched an unexpected counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, a region in the east of Ukraine bordering Russia, on Sept. 7.
